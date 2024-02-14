Do not dump disciplining responsibility on teachers, parents reminded

KAPIT (Feb 14): Parents must not leave disciplining responsibility solely to the teachers, as this must already be instilled in the children at home.

This was stressed by Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan in his speech for the mini-convocation of Tabika Perpaduan at the civic centre here recently.

Also present were National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) Sarawak director Diwarna Azool, JPNIN Kapit officer Jendri Mangku, Kapit District Office administrative officer Mohd Syahrul Azwan Hashim and the parents’ representative Antau Segang.

“Preschools like Tabika Perpaduan are meant to familiarise these young children with basic education so as to prepare them for primary school education.

“Preschool education is the foundation to build up the classroom environment.

However, the parents also hold the same responsibility in educating their children at home. They must not leave everything to the teacher at school.

“Our children are precious because in the future, they will become the leaders of the country,” said Lidam.

Meanwhile, in his remarks earlier, Jendri said there are eight kindergartens in Kapit District managed under the JPNIN.

At the event, 97 children aged six years old received certificates marking the completion of their two-year preschool education at Tabika Perpaduan.