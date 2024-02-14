Wednesday, February 14
Fire in Piasau leaves family of four homeless

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
Bomba photo shows the house in Piasau engulfed in flames.

MIRI (Feb 14): A fire around 5.50pm yesterday razed to the ground a rental house in Piasau, leaving a family of four homeless.

In a statement, the Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a distress call on the incident at 5.57pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of nine personnel was deployed to the scene.

“When they arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames,” Bomba said.

It said the house was destroyed in the incident.

“Firefighters took about 15 minutes to control the fire. The operation ended at 7.52pm,” said the department.

The cause of the fire and value of losses have yet to be established.

