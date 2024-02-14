Jail, rotan for Siburan man convicted of drug possession

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday sentenced a 32-year-old man to a total of two years and six months in prison, with three strokes of the ‘rotan’ (cane), for two counts of drug possession.

Mike Easter Louis from Siburan pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, who imposed on the accused six months of imprisonment for the first charge and two years’ jail with three strokes of the rotan for the second charge.

The Magistrate also ruled for both sentences to run concurrently, effective yesterday.

For the first count, Mike was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

For the second offence, he was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail term of up to five years and whipping of up to nine strokes, if convicted.

According to the two charges, Mike possessed 0.11gm and 9.17gm of methamphetamine on Aug 31 last year, inside a car at Jalan Kapor and at Lorong Kepayang 7 here, respectively.

Based on the facts of the case, Mike was arrested when he was sitting in a car parked at Jalan Kapor here, following suspicion of involvement in drug-related activity.

Inspection carried out by police found a transparent plastic packet containing crystallised substance under the driver’s seat.

The police were then guided by Mike to Lorong Kepayang 7, where he took something from a banana tree and handed it to the police.

Upon checking, the police found that it was also a transparent plastic packet containing crystallised substance.

A chemist’s report later confirmed that the crystallised substance was methamphetamine, weighing a total of 9.28gm.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted, while Mike was unrepresented by counsel.