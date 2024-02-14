Kapar aircraft crash: Post-mortem of victims expected to be completed today

KLANG (Feb 14): The post-mortem of victims of the aircraft crash in Kapar yesterday is expected to be completed today.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the victims’ next-of-kin had also given their DNA samples to facilitate the post-mortem carried out at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here this morning.

“The post-mortem is expected to be completed today and the remains of the two victims can be handed over to the families for funeral arrangement later,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The two victims were pilot Daniel Yee Hsiang Khoon, 30, and co-pilot Roshaan Singh Raina, 42.

In the 1.45 pm incident yesterday, both victims were believed to have been buried in the aircraft cockpit more than two metres deep in the ground after the plane crashed in an oil palm plantation area.

The aircraft, operated by Air Adventure Flying Club, took off from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 1.28 pm for a recreational flight. — Bernama