Kapit cops hold road safety campaign

KAPIT (Feb 14): The police held a road safety campaign here recently for Chinese New Year.

Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu led the campaign, which sought to educate road users on the importance of practising courtesy and safety while on road.

When contacted, she said road users must adhere to traffic rules and regulations, observe road signs, and practise good road behaviour and discipline.

She also presented road safety kits and festive goodies to motorcyclists and vehicle owners.

Among those present during the hour-long campaign at Jalan Selirik was Insp Conisius Tinggang.