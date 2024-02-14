Kuching South mayor: One suspected rabid dog captured, search underway for another

KUCHING (Feb 14): A suspected rabid dog linked to nine reported bite cases near Jalan Chawan-Jalan Wan Alwi was successfully captured Tuesday afternoon.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng confirmed the captured dog’s blood sample was sent to the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak for rabies testing.

He added efforts are still underway to locate a second dog suspected to have rabies.

“This morning we have been around the whole area (to locate the other dog),” he told reporters when met after witnessing a lion dance performance at India Street here today.

In response to the escalating rabies situation, Wee said the Kuching South City Council would be intensifying its vaccination programmes.

The frequency of these programmes is set to increase from twice a year to four times a year to offer better protection against the potential spread of rabies.

“At the moment, we are trying to look at locations we are going to do (the vaccination) and we will also assist in doing the neutering for dogs and cats.

“We are also working with NGOs like the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. We will do our best, but the city councils can only do so much — the public themselves need to give full support and cooperation so it can work much better,” he said.