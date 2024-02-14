Lukanisman: Proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre needs S’wak, Putrajaya to reach agreement on financial mechanism

KUCHING (Feb 14): The preliminary design work to construct the Sarawak Cancer Centre will be decided after a financial mechanism is reached between the state and federal governments, said Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said as the centre was agreed upon to be built using state funds, there is a need to come up with some sort of financial mechanism for the federal government to be involved in running it too.

“To look into the matter, we have established a committee between the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Finance and state government. The process is ongoing.

“The preliminary design work will be decided after the financial mechanism can be finalised and it will be a delicate process,” he said at a press conference today after officiating the Business Engagement Session with Sarawak Medical Device Industry Players 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

According to him, while the centre’s construction project was approved during the presentation of the 2024 Budget by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the federal government must consult the state government when running it as jurisdiction in healthcare matters still belongs to the federal government.

“The Sarawak government however has stated it wants the centre to be run by MoH, and they do acknowledge the federal government still has final say when it comes to healthcare matters in Malaysia.

“While we do have MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), which touches on health autonomy in Sarawak, we still follow what is written in the constitution,” he said.

Lukanisman said bar the matter of the financial mechanism, matters involving equipment, services and beds have been decided already.

Also present during the press conference was Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.