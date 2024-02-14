MAG offers flight fares from RM79 in support of Visit Malaysia Year 2026

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is reinforcing its commitment of supporting the goals of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026) and positioning Kuala Lumpur ‘as a hub for Asia and beyond’.

The airliner said with 248 flights on its domestic and international networks, on both Malaysia Airlines and Firefly and departing from Kuala Lumpur, Subang and Penang, it was leveraging its role as the national carrier to position Malaysia as ‘a true Asean tourism and aviation hub’.

Via the Malaysia Airlines Holiday Special Sale, MAG is inviting travellers to plan their holiday for the year ahead from today to Feb 26 this year, to give a chance for travellers to enjoy exciting all-in one-way fares.

“Travel domestically from RM79 all-in one-way via economy class to destinations including Alor Setar, Johor Bahru, Kuala Terengganu and Kuantan.

“For holiday-goers who enjoy indulging in the full premium travel experience can take advantage of business class fares starting from RM408,” it said in a statement, adding that the offer is for immediate travel up to Nov 30 this year.

For Asean destinations, travellers can travel to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Surabaya, and Bali starting from RM219 all-in one-way via economy class, or RM699 via business class.

The Malaysia Airlines holiday specials also extend to its sister airline, Firefly, for travellers flying from Subang to Kuala Terengganu and Kota Bharu, starting from RM119; and from Penang to Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Singapore and Bangkok from RM99.

MAG said travellers could also take advantage of special fares to one of Malaysia Airlines’ most popular international destinations, London, from RM1,744 all-in one-way or travel visa-free to China (for trips of up to 15 days) from RM732.

For more information, visit the Malaysia Airlines website. — Bernama