Malaysia seeks UAE’s expertise to boost cooperation in AI

DUBAI (Feb 14): Malaysian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin expressed Malaysia’s interest in learning from the UAE’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The envoy said the potential to collaborate for mutual benefits could be further established and strengthened.

Ahmad Fadil was speaking to Bernama on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS 2024) held here on Tuesday.

Citing the global gathering’s theme “Shaping Future Governments” as a fantastic idea, Ahmad Fadil said: “In this context, I highly believe Malaysia will have the best opportunities to work with the UAE government as they’re advanced in AI.”

He also outlined Malaysia’s ambitions in renewable energy and data management and the potential for collaboration in both areas.

“I believe the Malaysian government, through the renewable energy sector led by our Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Energy Transition and Public Utilities Minister, could further explore data centre and energy sector opportunities.

“We have the expertise; it’s just that we need to tap into collaborations with leading entities in our country for mutual benefits in AI,” said Ahmad Fadil.

In a move to bolster cooperation in renewable energy and AI, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and a delegation visited the MASDAR City office and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) located within MASDAR City last October.

In January this year, Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and the UAE’s Investment Ministry strengthened their commitment to advance investment cooperation in the digital infrastructure sector.

Miti said both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) marking a strategic partnership on the development of data centres in Malaysia with potential projects anticipated to achieve a total capacity of 500 megawatts.

The UAE is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest export destination, and second-largest import source from West Asia. — Bernama