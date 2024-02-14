Man in Kuching fined RM1,500 for having nospan in his possession

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Sessions Court here today fined a 38-year-old man RM1,500 in default four months’ jail for having 1.46 grammes of dextromethorphan or nospan in his possession two years ago.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid convicted Fazzillah Othman on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 9(1) of the Poisons Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 32(2) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM3,000, or up to one year in prison, or both.

Based on the facts of the case, police arrested Fazzillah on the side of the road in Tabuan Park here around 4pm on July 23, 2022 on suspicion of drug related activities.

An inspection on Fazzillah found a packet containing 10 nospan pills.

A chemical report dated Sept 6, 2022 confirmed that the pills were dextromethorphan type poison weighing 1.46 grammes, which is listed in the first Schedule of the Poisons Act 1952.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi while Fazzillah was unrepresented by legal counsel.