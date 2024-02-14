PKR Lanang to host CNY reunion dinner this Feb 22

SIBU (Feb 14): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Lanang branch will host a Chinese New Year reunion dinner at Hai Bing Seafood, this Feb 22, with the event to commence at 6.30pm.

Event organising chairman Ling Ung Teck says the target is to reach 30 tables.

“We aim to turn the celebration into a time of renewal and family bonding.

“The whole idea is to strengthen the bonds between each member and the public in preparation for a prosperous year,” he said in a statement.

Among those expected to attend the dinner are Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang and Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

“Millions of people celebrate Chinese New Year, which marks the beginning of the lunar New Year, not just in China, but also for those living in many Asian communities around the world,” Ling said.

He pointed out that the celebration, also known as the ‘Spring Festival’, is the most important traditional festival in the Chinese calendar.

Those interested to join the reunion dinner can call Ling on 013-656 4444.