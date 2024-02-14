Premier: As linchpin of country, Sarawak seeks stable and strong govt that focuses on people’s needs

SIBU (Feb 14): The Sarawak government is committed to the country’s stability so that the focus can be on the people’s needs, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Some say that Sarawak is the linchpin in Malaysia. That we decide what happens in the country,” he said during the United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu’s Chinese New Year gathering last night.

“We are very humble people. What we want is stability, a strong government, and focus on the people’s needs so that Sarawak will prosper towards 2030. We have to manage it properly.”

In Episode 81 of the ‘Keluar Sekejap’ podcast on Jan 31, host Khairy Jamaluddin, who is former health minister, described Sarawak as the linchpin of the Unity Government.

“Today it is very clear that the linchpin of this government is Sarawak.

“That is why the Premier has come very forcefully by stating that he will no longer entertain stories like ‘Dubai Move’.

“I think Sarawak has enjoyed a great term of union within the Unity Government and I think because of that the government will hold for four years,” Khairy said.

Separately, Abang Johari said he has set aside a substantial amount for Sibu’s redevelopment to transform it into the new “Amsterdam”.

“I cannot tell you the amount because the main core is not finalised yet. I can assure you that it is a lot of money.

“But we in Gabungan Parti Sarawak will have to work very hard to increase our revenue and give to Sibu in order to rejuvenate the town,” he said.

He explained the redevelopment will take at least 10 years and therefore needs proper planning.

“We have to get experts to do that. Singapore did the same thing. Singapore was once a slum with a lot of water but today it is totally different.

“If Singapore can do it, Sarawak also can do it with the support of everybody,” he said.

Head of State Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were guests of honour at the event.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and his wife Datin Amar Enn Ong; Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi and his wife Datin Sadiah Buji; Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau; Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang; Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau; and UCA Sibu president Lau Ing Siong.