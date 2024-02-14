Sabah JKKK leaders told not to solely focus on devt projects

TUARAN (Feb 14): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has directed Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) members to play their role as transformation agents and representatives of the government by always providing accurate information to the people.

“Among your main duties is to ensure the people would not be easily influenced by negative elements that are constantly trying to create discord and disrupt the stability of the state and nation.

“Equally important is to foster greater relations and unity among the multi-racial people apart from helping the government to disseminate the policies and developments that had and will be implemented in the state, particularly those under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya initiatives,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony to present appointment letters to JKKK chairmen and committee members for Sulaman and Pantai Dalit at the Dewan Seri Sulaman here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister also urged the JKKK to continue implementing strategic planning, be diligent and adopt the camaraderie spirit in the efforts to uplift the standard of living and development in their respective areas.

“I want JKKK that is active and committed in planning and implementing programmes and projects in the villages involving the local community.

“Those appointed should not only think about getting projects and refusing to go down to the ground or refuse to cooperate and sidelining those who are not supportive of the government.

“The JKKK chairmen and committee members must be sensitive to the problem of everyone in their areas and must be ready to relay information on government assistance to the people,” he said.

The JKKK institution is an important machinery at the grassroots level and it is still relevant to this day since its inception in 1962, he said.

Hence, Hajiji said the State Government is committed to taking every measure to strengthen the institution, especially in the aspect of leadership and village governance efficiency.

This is in line with the State Government’s commitment to ensure economic developments in the rural and urban areas are being managed efficiently through the strong support from the JKKK, he said.

He also called on all elected representatives to get grassroots leaders such as the JKKK involved in every planning and implementation of development in the rural areas.

Hajiji urged the JKKK chairmen and committee members to activate all the committee bureaus so that this would ease the government’s efforts to develop the state and help the people.

There are 11 bureaus in a JKKK organisation, among them Amenity Development; Security and Health; Financial Management; Economy and Entrepreneurship; Prosperity and Happiness; Education and Innovation; Welfare and Voluntarism and Women and Family Affairs.

“I also hope all JKKKs would make an effort to continuously improve their knowledge and skill to boost competency as leaders and administrators,” he said.