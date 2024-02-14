Sabah Native Court Judicial Department to be set up this year

TUARAN (Feb 14): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the State Government is committed to ensuring the proposed Sabah Native Court Judicial Department will be set up by this year.

“The proposal for the setting up of the Sabah Native Court Judicial Department is a transformation to dignify the native laws and give a prestige image to the Ketua Adat (customary chiefs) in the court,” he said.

Hajiji said the State Government prioritised the empowerment of the Native Court.

“A special committee had been set up through the Sabah Native Affairs Council (MHEANS) to formulate, amend and revise related enactments and ordinances.

“The move will make the Native Courts be at par with the Civil Courts and Syariah Courts,” he said at the closing of the Leadership Transformation course for Ketua-Ketua Adat at the Bajau Samah Cultural Centre, Kampung Lok Batik here on Wednesday.

A total of 258 Ketua Adat comprising three District Chiefs, 20 Native Chiefs, 40 Native Chief representatives, 194 village heads and a Kapitan from Pantai Dalit, Sulaman, Tamparuli and Kiulu took part in the course.

Hajiji said the Ketua Adat has a significant responsibility in the effort to enhance social prosperity and native customs, which has a positive impact on the local community.

“The Ketua Adat can play a strategic role in guiding, supporting and encouraging the empowerment of the local community allowing them to contribute to the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya agenda,” he said.

He commended the Sabah Native Affairs Department, especially the Sabah Native Court Training Institute (ILMAN) for organising the course in collaboration with the MHEANS and District Office, which is an important step towards ensuring the Ketua Adats are equipped with knowledge and understanding to face new challenges.

“This will also go a long way in ensuring the State Native Customary Laws continue to be adhered to and respected,” he said.

“I hope the participants will put into practice all the knowledge acquired during the course to their respective areas. Your role as the Ketua Adat and village head is becoming more challenging, hence requiring sound leadership and wisdom to create a harmonious, peaceful and united community,” he said.

“I wish to see, as an outcome of the course, that the Tuaran, Kiulu and Tamparuli Native Courts will become a benchmark in practice for other native courts in the state,” he said.