SESB loses RM200 mln annually to electricity thieves

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) said today it loses about RM200 million per year as a result of electricity theft.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said that SESB lost 17 per cent of its power supply grid, of which 10 per cent was ‘system loss’, while 7 per cent was ‘non-system loss’ or theft.

From a financial perspective, he said 1 per cent of electricity loss resulted in SESB incurring losses of RM30 million per year, hence non-system lost or theft caused SESB to suffer losses of RM210 million per year.

“This amount (RM210 million per year) represents 25 per cent of the total losses suffered by SESB. This amount is also adequate to help reduce SESB’s dependency on government subsidies, which is currently around RM850 million per year.

“This also means that if we can combat this theft, the financial sustainability of SESB will be much better. SESB is a victim of electricity thieves, which is why SESB takes serious measures to combat theft crimes,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Madius said he paid a courtesy call on Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun at the Sabah Police Contingent headquarters here yesterday.

On the visit, he said SESB and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) exchanged views and agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating electricity theft in the state.

“I am confident and believe that this meeting will further increase the existing cooperation between SESB and PDRM in the future. Together we fight these power theft crimes,” he added. — Bernama