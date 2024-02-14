SFC: Bako sea stack suffered same fate as Australia’s iconic 12 Apostles

KUCHING (Feb 14): Bako National Park’s iconic serpent head sea stack has suffered the same fate as the iconic 12 Apostles in Victoria, Australia, said Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

In a statement, SFC chief executive officer Abang Arabi Abang Aimran pointed out that Australia’s iconic geological formations are also experiencing the process of erosion, with only eight of the 12 original pillars or arches still standing.

He stressed God’s gifts of natural beauty should be appreciated not be taken lightly.

“Nature’s gifts, sometimes can be rehabilitated but sometimes they cannot be replaced,” he said.

Abang Arabi said he was shocked and saddened by the news yesterday as the sea stack was not only attractive in terms of natural beauty but also contributed immensely to the local tourism sector, particularly to chartered boat operators at Bako National Park.

He added many visitors had the chance to view its awe-inspiring beauty.

SFC, which is the custodian of national parks and wildlife, said the collapse was likely due to the massive waves that have been striking the Bako coastline for the last few days.

It said the sea stack was one of the national geological treasures which was formed by erosion over millions of years.

The loss of the sea stack was first reported by Borneo Adventure guide Paul Matthew on social media yesterday.