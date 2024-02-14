Sg Naman flood victims receive food aid

SIBU (Feb 14): A total of 707 bags of food aid have been distributed to 167 families in Sungai Naman.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu officer Major (PA) Wan Mohd Jabir Wan Mohd Badrudin said all the recipients were affected by a flood yesterday.

“The distribution exercise went smoothly and the flood situation is also under control,” he said in a statement.

Wan Mohd Jabir also reminded the people to stay alert in view of the current northeast monsoon.

“Always be on the alert and call for help if you notice any change in the river conditions in your areas,” he added.

The other agencies involved in the aid distribution were the Sibu District Office, police, and Welfare Department.