SHIELD stretch winning streak in Civil Service bowling league 

KUCHING (Feb 14): SHIELD has extended its winning streak to 12 straight week in the 18-team Megalanes Sarawak Civil Service League II after 15 weeks of competition at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa last Sunday.

The trio of Nazrin Wagiman, Halimah Arrifin and Nurafidza Mohd Amran powered past Dynamixx 13-7 for 37.88 points to bring tally to 570.94.

They are also leading the Team High Game (Scratch) with 764 pinfalls and the Team High Series (Scratch) with 2,544 while Nazrin is is in pole position in the Individual High Game (Scratch) and Individual High Series (Scratch) with 300 and 951 pinfalls respectively.

Despite the defeat, Dynamixxx kept second position in the Team High Game (Scratch) with 682.

SUK Bowlers, represented by Abu Seman Umar, Ruzaimah Rahmat and Adrian Chan Fook Weng, remained in second spot after posting a 14.5-5.5 victory over One Mixx Team to gain 37.85 points for a total of 538.80. They trail SHIELD by 32.14 points.

The Cops made good progress by jumping from fifth position to third following a 17-3 win over UiTM Crocs team, collecting 40.88 points to amass 527.31.

The other teams from fourth position onwards are PSKPP B, One Mixx Team, The Cannon Balls, EVO, Medic Squad, Dynamixxx, Black Dragon Bowlers, PSKPP A, Pin Pocket, De’1D, Kuching Waterboard, SUKBOM, UiTM Crocs, UBC, and SDO Mix Crocs.