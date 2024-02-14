Shin Yang announces latest Bayshore Villa residential project

MIRI (Feb 14): Shin Yang Construction Sdn Bhd has unveiled its newest project, the Bayshore Villa Phase 7.

Located next to Taman Bayshore in Lutong, Bayshore Villa Phase 7 comprises 44 units of contemporary-style double-storey semi-detached houses, each exuding a sense of luxury for its occupants.

Each unit comes with a built-up area of 3,355 square feet, with a total of five bedrooms and bathrooms.

Its ground floor boasts a super spacious living room, dining room, reception room, a bar, as well as wet and dry kitchens.

The extra-high ceiling of 13 feet improves the ventilation of the house, keeping the occupants cool.

Given the growing numbers of individuals who prefer to work from home, a room on the first floor could be converted into a home office.

The master bedroom incorporates a balcony that allows the soft breeze to sweep into the room. From there, occupants could also enjoy the magnificent and picturesque sea view. One could even hear the waves crashing onto the sand on a quiet night.

The large, magnificent 800mm x 800mm ceramic tiles that pave the floor of the villa are another noteworthy feature.

The car porch at the villa may fir up to three cars, which also includes a charging socket for electric vehicles (EVs).

To improve the safety of the community, the entire estate is gated and guarded by 24-hour security personnel for added peace of mind.

Location-wise, Bayshore Villa Phase 7 is just 2km away from the Lutong bazaar and is about 20 minutes’ drive from Miri city centre.

The estate is also near SMK Lutong, Sarawak Shell Berhad and Petronas Carigali head offices, as well as New World Mart and Myy Mall in Lutong.

In addition, it is a mere 10-minute drive to the Miri Golf Club, Piasau Boat Club and Piasau Nature Reserve.

Residents can go on walks in the evening at Lutong beach and marvel at the beautiful sunset while enjoying the South China Sea breeze.

Bayshore Villa Phase 7 double-storey semi-detached units are now available for sale.

For further information and enquiries, contact Shin Yang Construction sales department on 085-656 699 extension 331 or 406, or Ivy Chong (016-886 9919), Daniel Cheok (012-853 7776) or Eva Tan (016-889 4299) to make appointments.

Interested parties can visit the showhouse located at Lot 3016, which opens daily from 9am to 5pm.

Alternatively, visit Wisma Shin Yang at No 515 Jalan Datuk Edward Jeli, Piasau Industrial Estate here during regular office hours.