Sukma XXI: Sarawak boxing ready for challenge of six-gold target

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Sarawak boxing team is ready to accept the big challenge of a six-gold target at the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI), which will be held in the state this August.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said Sarawak hopes to emerge as overall Sukma champions in boxing and achieve the target set by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

“We are expecting to win four gold in the men’s competition and two in the women’s competition. With the strong support and the funding provided, I believe we can achieve the target,” Rahman told a press conference here yesterday.

“We are selecting the best 16 boxers, including four female boxers, out of the total 24 boxers from 13 training centres. This is the final selection for the Sarawak boxing squad for Sukan Malaysia XXI and the selection for the long list squad was conducted a few months back.”

He said preparations for Sukma XXI include sending boxers to compete in the Golden Gloves Boxing Championship in Johor at the end of this month; 3rd Sarawak Open in Sri Aman; three-week training stint in Pontianak, Indonesia; and a two-week training stint in Bangkok, Thailand.

“In July, after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the team will go to Baguio, Philippines for the final exposure/training stint,” added Rahman.