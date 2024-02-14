Teen who raped 12-year-old girl in Matang flat sent to reform school

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Sessions Court here today sent a 19-year-old boy to the Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo for raping a then 12-year-old girl last year.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted the teenager on his own guilty plea and sentenced him after receiving a social report from the Welfare Department.

She ruled that the young offender will remain at the school until he reaches the age of 21.

He was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of up to 20 years, or caning, upon conviction.

The teenager committed the offence at a flat in Matang here around 2.30am on Dec 10, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim told her grandmother that she had sexual intercourse with the boy on that day.

She was then sent to a hospital, where she underwent an examination by an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, who confirmed that her hymen was torn.

This led to the arrest of the teenager from Petra Jaya.

DPP Nur Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim carried out the prosecution’s case, while the teenager was unrepresented by legal counsel.