Ambassador: Sarawak’s move towards green economy in tandem with aspiration of EU nations

KUCHING (Feb 15): Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Malaysia, Michalis Rokas, has lauded Sarawak’s move towards green economy, saying such aspirations almost match the green transition taking place in EU countries.

Given this scenario, he said the EU can come with projects and have ideas that can bring answers to these aspirations of Sarawak.

“Actually this is what we are going to explore. I am pretty confident that this type of connectivity, green transition, digitalisation and also all the infrastructure that needs to come with it, can be put together in a holistic project and then we need of course to mobilise EU businesses investments.

“(There is) a mix of grants and loans that come from the EU and they help towards sustainability goals.

“But, definitely hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), digitalisation and connectivity will be key areas where you can focus and create mutual opportunities and mutual benefits,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after the EU-Malaysia Business Day 2024 themed ‘Sarawak in Focus’ at Borneo Cultures Museum here yesterday.

Over 100 delegates comprising diplomats from EU countries and representatives from EU companies attended the event, which was graced by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Rokas said the event, held for the first time ever, was to seek opportunities for cooperation in areas that create sustainable future for everyone.

He revealed that some of those who travelled together included chief executive officers of companies who came to have exchanges with their Sarawak counterparts.

“What we expect is that when the event is over, is to be able to identify three to four or five areas and then prioritise,” he said.

He also revealed they also have the honour to be received by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg tomorrow, where they will follow up on what they had discussed at the event.

“We will bring these discussions back to our respective capitals and EU headquarters and hopefully you will see us coming a lot more often to Sarawak,” he said.