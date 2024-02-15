Anwar attends PKR three-state MPN closed door meeting in Penang

BUTTERWORTH (Feb 15): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight attended a closed meeting with the PKR State Leadership Councils (MPN) of Penang, Kedah and Perlis at The Light Hotel in Seberang Jaya here.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, was seen accompanied by PKR Communications Director and Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil as well as PKR Women’s Chief and Minister of Education, Fadhlina Sidek.

Anwar held separate meetings for each state, but no details were provided regarding the sessions.

The Prime Minister, who will be on a working visit to Penang tomorrow, has a tight schedule, starting with a visit to the Madani Cheapest Sale event in Bandar Perda in the morning before attending the Penang Zakat International Conference at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

He is then scheduled to perform Friday prayers and attend a community luncheon at Masjid Jamek Tengah Berapit in Permatang Pauh.

Following that, he will officiate the opening of the Penang Entrepreneurs Connectivity and Development Empowerment Carnival at Seberang Perai Polytechnic’s Dewan Seri Mutiara before concluding his visit with the groundbreaking ceremony of the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 3 (BKIP 3). – Bernama