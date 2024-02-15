Car overturns when fleeing from JPJ in Sipitang, killing two, injuring three

SIPITANG (Feb 15): Two persons died while three others were injured when a Proton Saga car overturned and ended inside a ditch while fleeing from a Road Transport Department (JPJ) vehicle along Sabah Forest Industries (SFI) road here on Wednesday.

Sipitang district police chief Deputy Superintendent Mail Sundongi said the 19-year-old male driver and a 14-year-old female rear passenger were killed in the 5.08pm incident.

Three other passengers are being treated in a hospital.

“Based on police investigation, the Proton Saga, with five people on board, was believed heading to Kampung Sibubu from a shopping complex.

“A JPJ vehicle that was on a routine patrol operation, followed the Proton Saga from behind before turning on its beacon light.

“After spotting the JPJ vehicle, the Proton Saga driver sped off prompting the enforcement to give chase.

“It was believed that the Proton Saga driver lost control of the wheel before the car skidded on the road and crashed into a ditch by the side of the road,” he said.

Mail said police received a call from JPJ informing that there was an accident involving a car with fire people on board.

Two of the victims, the driver and the back passenger, were pinned at their seats and it took a couple of minutes for fire and rescue personnel to free them.

Both victims were confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics while the injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment, said Mail.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.