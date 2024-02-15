Christians in Sarawak begin season of Lent with Ash Wednesday service

SIBU (Feb 15): Christians began the solemn 40-day season of Lent yesterday with Ash Wednesday services.

In Sibu, over 500 Anglicans joined the service at St John’s Church, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, which was led by vicar Archdeacon Joseph Dusit Ijau.

Before the holy communion service, the faithful were marked with the sign of the cross in ash on their foreheads as a symbol of penitence.

The ancient practice also represents mortality based on Genesis 3:19: “for you are dust, and to dust you shall return”.

In Kapit, some 1,000 Catholics attended the Ash Wednesday mass at the Church of Mary Immaculate Conception presided by Revd Alfonso Tang.

Tang explained that Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a period of fasting, reflection, and penitence.

He added that Lent is a time for spiritual renewal, self-examination, and preparation for the season of Easter when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.