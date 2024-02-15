Comms GM: Petronas always grateful to media for support, cooperation in coverage

MIRI (Feb 15): Petronas is always appreciative of all the support from and cooperation by the media in the company’s efforts to convey information to its stakeholders, said its media communications general manager Jalina Joheng.

She said this includes stakeholders in Sarawak as well as overseas.

“What is more important, the coverage is mostly fair and positive, and highly informed as well as informative. Thank you very much for the support that has been given,” she said in her welcoming address at a media night organised by Petronas for members of the media in Miri at Mercure Hotel here on Tuesday night.

According to her, media coverage of Petronas has tremendously helped the company’s efforts to communicate with their stakeholders, enhance their reputation and will continuously build the strength of the Petronas brand as they seek opportunities and chart their growth and progress across the globe.

“In Sarawak, plenty of our collaborations with the state government that we feel are worthy of more coverage – particularly the initiatives to boost the industry and the joint efforts in the clean energy space – all aligned with the mutual and national aspirations for energy security and lower carbon future,” she pointed out.

Jalina disclosed that this year, Petronas will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We are now putting together our plans to commemorate this golden anniversary with all Malaysians in meaningful ways – to record our appreciation for the support that have made us what we are, who we are, today.

“On that note, please allow me to put on record our gratitude to all of you here and your colleagues – both past and present – for being with us in our journey for the last five decades. Your support and cooperation have been truly invaluable,” she said.

Also present at the dinner were Gas Production Sarawak Asset (SKA) general manager Isrom Udau Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) president Chai Choon Chin as well as Petronas management and staff from SKA, Bintulu and Kuching office.