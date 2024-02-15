Court allows stay in Muhyiddin money-laundering proceedings pending appeal

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): The Sessions Court here, today, granted the prosecution’s application for a stay of proceedings in the money laundering case faced by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, pending an appeal in the Court of Appeal over the striking out of the abuse of power charges against the former prime minister.

The prosecution is appealing the decision of the High Court here, which acquitted Muhyiddin on four charges of using his position for bribes amounting to RM232.5 million for the Bersatu party related to the same project, and the appeal will be heard on Feb 28.

Judge Azura Alwi, in her judgement, said after examining and considering the submissions of all parties, the court ruled that the prosecution’s application for a stay of proceedings in the Sessions Court was granted until the disposal of the prosecution’s appeal.

“If there is a situation that requires a judicial decision (at the appellate court), the case in the Sessions Court should be suspended, in the interest of fairness to all parties involved.

“This is also to avoid any disruption to the proceedings of the case in this court, since there are other applications that have been filed besides the hearing at the Court of Appeal that has been scheduled in the near future,” she said.

Azura then set March 4 for mention of the case, to inform the development of the prosecution’s appeal.

In today’s proceedings, deputy public prosecutor, Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, appeared for the prosecution, while Muhyiddin was represented by lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad.

The Bersatu president is facing two charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, amounting to RM195 million, from Bukhary Equity, which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

The offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, here, between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021, and between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

Muhyiddin was also charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court, on March 13 last year, with receiving money from illegal activities, amounting to RM5 million, and the case had been transferred to the Sessions Court here for a joint trial.

On Aug 15 last year, the High Court acquitted and discharged Muhyiddin on four counts of abuse of power, involving RM232.5 million, in connection with the Jana Wibawa project.

On Oct 2, last year, Muhyiddin filed an application for the Sessions Court here to give him a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) on the three charges of money laundering. – Bernama