Fire damages house in Kpg Semariang Batu

KUCHING (Feb 15): A double-storey house at Kampung Semariang Batu was 80 per cent damaged by a fire which started around 3.40pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the fire is believed to have started on the upper floor of the house.

“At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan stations who managed to control the fire from spreading to the neighbour’s house,” the department said.

By using two water nozzles with water sourced from a nearby fire hydrant, firefighters managed to fully extinguish the flames.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, they wrapped up the operation.

Bomba said the house is home to a family of five with the youngest being a one-year-old child.

Fortunately, they were all out when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire and cost of damages is still under Bomba’s investigation.