From online gambling to openly selling meth, MP claims ‘untouchable’ gangsters have turned Julau into ‘Wild West’

SIBU (Feb 15): Julau MP Larry Sng has claimed that “untouchable” gangsters have turned Julau from a once peaceful rural town into something from the “Wild West”.

In a Facebook post today, Sng claimed he came across gangsters looking to cause trouble when he visited the Chinese community in Julau for the Lunar New Year.

According to him, over a year ago, the introduction of online gambling carved up Sarawak’s cities and towns into various districts controlled by different groups of gangsters.

“In Julau, apart from online gambling, their illicit activities have expanded to selling drugs, contraband cigarettes and liquor, to illegal money lending.

“They have forced the local coffee shop proprietors to buy their contraband in Pakan and Julau, and have squeezed the profit margins of the shopkeepers.

“Those who resist are forcefully threatened. In one instance, some months ago, ‘Batu’ (syabu) was sold in public, in Julau town, to demonstrate that they were untouchable,” he claimed.

He also claimed to have been informed that some civil servants and tuai rumah are in debt and desperate to sell their land and borrow money to repay gangsters, who are charging exorbitant interest rates.

According to him, many who cannot repay the debts are often threatened with violence.

“The latest incident is clearly a display of stupidity and arrogance on the part of these people.

“I do not wish for this to escalate but if their activities continue in such a brazen manner, the authorities from Bukit Aman will need to come down hard on them.

“This is a total disregard of law and order, and such matters must not be taken lightly,” he stressed.

When contacted today, Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin confirmed four suspects were remanded in Julau on Feb 11 to assist with a recent case of gangsterism.

“All suspects were arrested and remanded on the same day the police report was lodged.

“The case is currently under investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” he said.

According to Andam, gangsterism is still under control in Julau and the police are conducting continuous operations to clamp down on such activities.