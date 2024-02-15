Thursday, February 15
Health clinic in Beluran destroyed in fire

The health clinic at Kampung Tangkarason in Beluran destroyed in an early morning fire.

BELURAN (Feb 15): A health clinic at Kampung Tangkarason here was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Beluran fire and rescue station chief Edoen Macheal said they received a distress call at 1.08am and deployed teams to the location, about 215 kilometers away from the fire station.

He said fire and rescue personnel only managed to control the blaze by 6am before the operation ended at 8.26am.

No untoward incident was reported. The cause of the fire and total loss are under investigation, he said.

