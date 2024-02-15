In Kuching, serial drug offender caught with syabu worth RM7,650

KUCHING (Feb 15): Police arrested a man with three past drug-related offences on Tuesday after he was found to be in possession of drugs at a Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub premises.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement the drugs, believed to be syabu, weighed 38.25 grammes and had a street value of RM7,650.

“The 32-year-old suspect was also found to be positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” said Ahsmon.

He said the suspect is under remand until Feb 20 to assist the investigation under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Ahsmon added the district’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department personnel arrested the suspect around 3.15pm.

He also called on the public to head to the nearest police station to report any drug-related activities in the community.