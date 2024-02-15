InvestSarawak to be key facilitator for investment projects

KUCHING (Feb 15): Newly-launched investment and trade agency InvestSarawak will facilitate the ease of doing business in the state.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is Minister of International Trade, Industry, and Investment Sarawak, said InvestSarawak will serve as a one-stop centre and be the first point of contact for all investors.

“InvestSarawak, under the purview of my ministry, is a one-stop centre that aims to transform the investment landscape, as well as increase trade and talent attraction for Sarawak.

“They will play a key role serving as facilitator and adviser to provide invaluable local insights to all investors, both foreign and domestic,” he said during the agency’s launch here last night.

Awang Tengah, who is InvestSarawak board deputy chairman, said the agency will act as the key facilitator for investment projects in Sarawak, providing support across sectors in their development, applications, and approvals.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who also serves as InvestSarawak board chairman, launched the agency.

The launching ceremony, held in conjunction with the EU-Malaysia Business Day 2024 Networking Dinner, saw the attendance of 18 European Ambassadors led by Ambassador of the EU to Malaysia Michalis Rokas.

Among others present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; and InvestSarawak chief executive officer Timothy Ong.