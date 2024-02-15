Kuching pipe supplier company director claims trial to CBT charges

KUCHING (Feb 15): A director of a pipe supplier company here claimed trial to two charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM8,386.

In the Sessions Court here today, the 42-year-old pleaded not guilty after both charges framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code were read to him.

The section provides for a minimum imprisonment of one year and a maximum of 14 years, along with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly committed the acts, involving RM4,068 on July 31, 2018, and RM4,318 on Dec 31, 2019, at a hardware shop in Jalan Penrissen near here.

Judge Iris Awen Jon allowed cash bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties for both charges and set March 14 for case management.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.