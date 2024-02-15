Lukanisman: Govt to consider reviewing Act related to online sale of health, medical devices

KUCHING (Feb 15): The government is considering examining and reviewing the Act related to the sale of health or medical devices operated through online business platforms, said Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He admitted that the selling of medical or health devices on online sales platforms is a big issue.

“It is not fair if the regulatory department through the MDA (Medical Device Authority) impose actions on sellers only while on the contrary it should also include platforms such as TikTok or Shopee or Lazada and so on.

“These people should be responsible as some have suggested that this business platform has a mechanism – withdrawing all shipments regarding medical devices that are not approved by MDA from their online sales,” he told a press conference here recently.

He had earlier officiated at the ‘Engagement Session With Sarawak Medical Device Industry Players 2024’ at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Lukanisman, however, said that to examine the proposal, it would involve a slight adjustment to the existing Act while it needed to involve MPs where the issue or proposal should be raised or voiced so that it could be amended.

“For our role, we will study the views because this matter has been asked many times during our engagement session,” he said.

He explained that MDA plays a role in the matter because it is the regulatory agency for medical devices, the medical device industry and its activities.

Besides that, he added, it enforces the medical device law of the Medical Devices Act 2012, and for matters related to it.

“Our ministry will regulate this industry for the good of public safety and health through medical or health devices,” he stressed.

Regarding the engagement session, Lukanisman said it was an important partnership in MDA’s efforts to help the medical device industry in Sarawak.

He said in the engagement session, MDA’s role in helping the medical device industry as a whole, especially in Sarawak, was also emphasised.

Also present was Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcom Mussen Lamoh.