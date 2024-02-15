Malaysian crowned as ‘Mrs Classic Global Asian 2024’

KUCHING (Feb 15): Joanne Lam was crowned ‘Mrs Classic Global Asian 2024’ in the second edition of the ‘Miss & Mrs Global Asian’ beauty pageant in a dazzling ceremony held at the Hyatt Place in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Lam, a 55-year-old certified image consultant from Kuala Lumpur, was crowned by the reigning ‘Mrs Classic Global Asian 2023’ Catherine Roxas Rodrigo of the Philippines.

“I am honoured to be crowned ‘Mrs Classic Global Asian 2024’, a platform that empowers women and promotes beauty with a mission.

“My aim is to inspire others by showing them that, no matter your age, you can make a difference,” Lam said, who is known for her illustrious career in personal image and fashion.

Beyond her personal achievements, Lam has represented Malaysia twice on the international pageant, and received the ‘Woman in Business Award 2023’ from the Federation of Business and Professional Women Malaysia.

Lam is deeply committed to philanthropy, serving as a respected judge in model and pageant competitions, as well as volunteering her time to empower individuals, including those with Down’s syndrome, through runway fashion choreography.

Her philanthropic efforts extend to sponsoring fashion runway workshops and fostering invaluable self-confidence for children and youth with special needs.

Her dedication to the underprivileged is evident as she actively champions neurodiverse special artists, showcasing her commitment to empowerment and inclusivity.

Lam also secured subsidiary awards, including Mrs Global Aura Ambassador, ‘Darling of the Crowd’ and ‘Best in Interview’, in this competition.

The pageant also saw Dyan Shane Mag Abo from the Philippines who claimed the ‘Mrs Global Asian 2024’ title.

Dyan, a 29-year-old with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, embraces her diverse heritage, which includes Spanish, Muslim and Filipino roots.

By advocating her financial literacy, Dyan strives to empower youth, reducing unemployment and fostering business innovation within her community.

Dyan also won subsidiary awards, including the Popular Award, ‘Best in Evening Gown’, ‘Best in Catwalk’ and ‘Best in National Costume’.

In the Miss category, Jesseca Long of Singapore was crowned ‘Miss Global Asian 2024’.

The 31-year-old corporate relationship manager in investment and wealth management symbolises independence, resilience and a love for exploration. Beyond personal achievements, Jesseca excels in music and movement, advocating for mental health in a society where stigma persists.

Jesseca also won the Popular Award subsidiary award.

Twenty-five contestants from 12 countries and territories competed in this year’s pageant, including Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, India, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Malaysia.

The ‘Miss & Mrs Global Asian’ pageant was organised by Malaysian pageant organisers Nickson Sim of Tiara Management from Kuching and Leo Raynold of Leading Management from Kota Kinabalu.

Established in 2023, the event is rapidly gaining recognition for celebrating and empowering women of Asian descent worldwide. The organisers aim to provide a platform for Asian women to create their own path in making a positive change in the world.

A range of subsidiary awards were bestowed upon participants following a thorough evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges.

The panel comprised Agnes Angie Martin, a renowned fashion designer from Pris Bridal Boutique and Mrs Glam World Malaysia 2022; Datin Mel Vianna Lai, an entrepreneur and ‘Mrs Global World Ambassador 2024’; Darsha Nair, the titleholder of ‘Miss Petite Global 2023’ and an influencer; Anne Rajasaikaran, the CEO of Edumaax Education Group and Principal Officer of the Budimas Charitable Foundation, as well as ‘Mrs Malaysia International Global 2022’; Jasrina Jasni, an entrepreneur and ‘Mrs Global International 2024’; and Hannaritha Singa, an entrepreneur and ‘Mrs Global Grand 2024’.