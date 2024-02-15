MBKS, DBKU to set up heritage trail connecting murals in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 15): A heritage mural trail is set to enhance the cultural landscape of the city this year, said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

According to Wee, the initiative by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) aims to ‘connect’ various parts of Kuching through vibrant murals depicting the city’s rich heritage.

“After the completion of our murals in Padungan, we will then focus on ‘connecting’ MBKS and DBKU through this exciting trail. The heritage mural trail will begin from the DBKU area and wind its way up to Padungan, effectively linking the two city councils.

“We have already discussed this with the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who encouraged us to submit a proposal for the project.

“It promises to be another captivating addition to the Kuching area this year,” Wee told reporters when met after witnessing a lion and dragon dance performance at India Street here yesterday.

Also present was Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman, who emphasised the importance of community involvement in such endeavours.

“It’s essential to recognise that city councils alone cannot accomplish this feat. Collaboration with the community, NGOs and associations is also vital.

“We plan to work closely with all relevant stakeholders, as they possess invaluable local knowledge and insights. By engaging with the community and allowing them to guide us, we can ensure that the project truly reflects the desires and needs of the people,” said Hilmy.

On the event, Wee, who is also India Street Pedestrian Mall Committee chairman, described it as part of their annual initiative that allows them to get closer with the local business community.