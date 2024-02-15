Mentally unstable man on roof of Sandakan apartment block rescued

SANDAKAN (Feb 15): A man, believed to be mentally unstable, was safely brought down from the roof of his apartment block here Thursday after police, firemen and members of his family were initially unable to coax him to come down since Monday (Feb 12) night.

In a statement, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the 39-year-old man, known as Jinjing, was rescued by a fire and rescue team at about 2 pm Thursday.

“The victim was sent in an ambulance to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for further treatment.” said the statement.

“After ensuring that there was no longer any danger, the (rescue) operation ended at 2.08 pm.”

A rescue team, comprising members of the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and district police headquarters, did not give up on efforts to rescue the man since receiving an emergency call on Monday at 10.58 pm.

It is understood that the man was on the apartment roof from about 8.45 pm on Monday, but he ignored pleas by members of his family to come down. His family then made an emergency call to the Sandakan BBP for assistance.

Meanwhile, Sandakan district police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said the rescue team had planned and devised the best method to save the victim, and the method of persuasion finally worked.

“For three days until today, the method of persuasion was carried out due to concerns for the safety of the man,” he told reporters when met by reporters in the apartment grounds here Thursday.

“With the combined efforts of the fire department, police as well as the hospital authorities, the last round of coaxing paid off.”

Abdul Fuad said his team had not started an investigation into the incident immediately after the victim was rescued because it was decided that the victim should be taken to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for an examination and further treatment.

He said that the safety and health of the victim were priorities in the operation as soon as the victim was rescued.

He thanked the fire and rescue teams as well as the police and health teams in the operation, and also thanked the public in the area for the cooperation and assistance given to the rescue teams and obeying all instructions during the operation.

“Alhamdulillah, there were no injuries and no untoward incidents involving the victim, public and rescuers,” he added.

While on the roof, the victim did not appear to be doing anything that would cause additional harm, but he was (heard) reciting and seen performing his prayers on the roof. – Bernama