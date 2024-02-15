Miri’s index crime cases up two-fold last month compared to January 2023

MIRI (Feb 15): Index crime cases here more than doubled last month compared to January 2023, said Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

He said last month there were 46 index crime cases compared to 22 in January last year.

This was an increase of 24 cases or 109 per cent.

“Commercial crime has increased by six cases or 22.22 per cent, which is 33 cases in January 2024 compared to January 2023, which recorded 27 cases,” he told reporters today after the Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) monthly assembly.

“While for road accidents there is an increase of 26 cases or 8.7 per cent, which is 324 cases in January 2024 compared to 298 cases recorded in January 2023.”

Alexson said narcotics crime cases decreased by 16 cases or 14.8 per cent last month.

There were 92 narcotics crime cases recorded in January 2024 compared to 108 cases in January 2023.

Narcotics crime arrests also decreased by 23.8 per cent or 30 cases with 96 arrests recorded in January 2024 compared to 126 arrests in January 2023.

In his speech, Alexson called on police to update their methods in dealing with crime and drug abuse here.

He said IPD officers, especially in the divisions and stations, should always be aware of what is happening around them.

“Increase crime prevention patrols in areas where crime often occurs and also in places suspected of being of drug addict dens.

“The task of preventing crime and drug addiction does not rest on the shoulders of the branch alone, but is the role and responsibility of all senior officers, all levels of junior police officers, public officers, and also the role of the general public as a whole,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of self-discipline, obeying work rules, as well as rejecting corruption and abuse of power.

“There needs to be strictness of supervision that is effective to reduce the opportunity for misbehaviour to occur, as well as address the negative perception of the community towards the PDRM.

“All senior officers, leaders and supervisors need to always act and play their respective roles in supervising their subordinates more closely, that is to reprimand and take action if necessary, so that this misbehaviour and violation of discipline does not continue to be allowed or rampant.

“With this, I am confident that IPD Miri is able to meet the expectations of the community and is always on the right track,” he said.