NSC member Ling confident minister will address issues affecting Pandelela, diving squad

MIRI (Feb 15): Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh will address the internal turmoil affecting the national diving squad including Sarawakian star Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg, said Alan Ling.

According to the National Sports Council of Malaysia (NSC) member, Yeoh is known for listening to opinions, including those of athletes.

“So let them meet first and address it accordingly. Wish she (Pandelela) could bounce back stronger,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Ling was responding to how the council could assist with the concerns and issues faced by the divers, who failed to perform during the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, Qatar last week.

He said the sports ecosystem, including the NSC and national sports associations, plays an equally vital supplementary role in ensuring the good performance of athletes.

On Wednesday, Yeoh had pledged to hold a meeting with the diving squad to find out more about the internal turmoil, stressing that the ministry is currently revamping the Malaysian sports ecosystem.

Pandelela had earlier revealed to the media that there was a “disruption” in the national diving squad, which resulted in her failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She has since apologised for her failure and vowed to bounce back.

Malaysian Aquatics secretary-general Andy Low had criticised Pandelela for being unprofessional and giving excuses for failing to qualify for the Olympics.

Yesterday, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah rebuked Low, saying his comments were “distasteful”.

“Talking about the person who has contributed to the country, and making sarcastic remarks such as they only linger on for their salary is akin to praising them when they are performing well and criticising them when they don’t do well. I find it distasteful,” he said.