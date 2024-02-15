Premier approves two community projects in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 15): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved the proposed RM25 million multi-purpose hall project near the Bintulu Civic Centre and the RM1.5 million surau project for SK Assyakirin here.

Announcing it during the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu Chinese New Year (CNY) open house here today, he expressed his support by agreeing to the proposals.

Both projects were earlier requested by SUPP Bintulu chairman and Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang in his welcoming speech.

The premier said a Chinese asking the government to build a surau was indeed a beautiful and unique thing about Sarawak and its people of different religious backgrounds.

“We in Sarawak, we take care of all races, and that is why we have Unifor (Unit for Other Religions).

“Our society in Sarawak, we coexist with each other to develop Sarawak into a high-income state,” he said.

On that note, Abang Johari congratulated SUPP Bintulu for contributing to Sarawak’s political stability.

“With our stable political situation, the GPS government can focus on its role in developing the state of Sarawak,” he said, adding that even the people in Peninsular Malaysia also see Sarawak as a strong state in Malaysia.

This, he said, was due to the Sarawak government’s development-oriented policies and social inclusiveness regardless of ethnic origin, religious beliefs to build Sarawak as a modern state within Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Pang said the proposed multipurpose hall would be useful for youngsters and active seniors.

“With this multipurpose hall, we can expect more achievements in the future, as far as sports are concerned. Our estimation for the total cost is around RM25 million,” he said.

On the proposal for a surau for SK Assyakirin, Pang said this religious facility would be of utmost importance to Muslim teachers and students of the school.

“With our Premier’s wise leadership and his commitment to the development of Sarawak, our hopes and expectations for Bintulu’s infrastructure will be met.

“We look forward to witnessing the transformation of Bintulu into a modern and sustainable city that we can all be proud of. SUPP Bintulu branch is always working closely with the GPS government to ensure that the many local issues can be well addressed and resolved,” he said.

On another matter, Pang said the takeover of Bintulu Port and MASWings, as well as the acquisition of majority shares in a commercial bank, was a brilliant and extraordinary effort by Abang Johari as the final steps in creating a comprehensive environment for progress and development in the state.