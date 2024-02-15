Premier: Sarawak joining forces with EU to battle climate change, revolutionise energy sector

KUCHING (Feb 15): Sarawak is set to join forces with the European Union (EU) to combat the effects of climate change and revolutionise the energy production sector, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said this collaboration would involve the development of technology in various sectors, particularly in the production of hydrogen.

He pointed out Sarawak is blessed with abundant renewable energy sources, including hydroelectric power from its rivers, solar power generation with consistent sunshine throughout the year, and natural gas.

“These are the strengths of Sarawak. We combine together and help the world mitigate carbon emissions and greenhouse effect.

“The Sarawak government is doing that, and of course, we cannot do it alone. You (EU) have the experience; you have the technology. You just explore which area you can assist us and subsequently, assist the world.

“It’s not for Sarawak; not for the EU, but for humanity. That is the objective of Sarawak government,” he said in his keynote address for the EU-Malaysia Business Day 2024 Networking Dinner here last night.

He also expressed confidence that the cost of hydrogen production would decrease in the next five to 10 years due to technological advancements.

Citing a successful joint research project with Petronas, he said it has reduced the power consumption of electrolysers, indicating potential cost reductions.

On mitigating climate change, Abang Johari said the state is serious in its commitment despite its small size and population.

“We look at ourselves; we are on an island too. Luckily, we are on the third biggest island in the world, Borneo. Sarawak has water, enough rain, rivers, and sunlight throughout the year.

“We decided to produce hydrogen out of water through electrolysis, splitting the two molecules and producing hydrogen. Some were sceptical, even Sarawakians, but we started a pilot project and now produce hydrogen, the first in this region,” he stated.

On another front, Abang Johari expressed Sarawak’s interest in supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU.

He revealed a conversation with EU Ambassador to Malaysia Michalis Rokas about the potential for Sarawak to contribute to Europe’s LNG supply.

“There could be a possibility for us (Sarawak) to send LNG to the EU. Welcome, if you want to have LNG from Sarawak,” he said.

“We are taking over Bintulu Port where we export our LNG, and we are contemplating to have one national bank where Sarawak will control the bank through block shares, and that’s where the banks in the EU can work with our Sarawak bank in case you want to invest in the energy sector of Sarawak.”

Switching gears to digitalisation, Abang Johari acknowledged the importance of advanced infrastructure and highlighted the training of Sarawakians in chip design to align with evolving technology.

He also invited European companies to share their latest technology and proposed collaboration in sending Sarawakian students to study in Europe.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.