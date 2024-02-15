Sarawakian teen Fedealis selected for national taekwondo squad

KUCHING (Feb 15): Sarawakian taekwondo athlete Fedealis Kom Twin has been selected to join the national taekwondo squad.

The Sarawak (WTF) Taekwondo Association said Fedealis’ selection comes on the heels of his stellar performance at various prestigious championships.

“At just 16 years old, Fedealis has already made significant contributions to Malaysian taekwondo. Last year, he clinched a commendable silver medal for the nation at the 16th Asean Taekwondo Federation Championship held in Manila, Philippines.

“Additionally, he showcased his prowess by securing three gold medals in the poomsae event for the South zone team. His remarkable achievements earned him the prestigious title of ‘Most Promising Athlete’ at the Suksar III 2023 event held in Sibu,” the association said in a statement.

This week, Fedealis will join fellow Sarawakian taekwondo seniors at the Bukit Jalil sports center for full-time centralised training.

The rigorous training programme, based in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, is designed to prepare athletes for upcoming competitions including the coming Malaysia Games (Sukma) XXI and national and international championships.

Sarawakian WTF taekwondo association president Azizul Annuar Adenan, who is Tanjong Datu assemblyman, expressed pride in Fedealis’s achievements.

He highlighted Fedealis’ consistent success in global poomsae championships and his invaluable contributions in securing gold medals for both the state and the nation since 2022.

The association added Fedealis’ selection for the national squad marks a significant milestone in his promising taekwondo career, and his dedication and talent will continue to inspire aspiring athletes across Sarawak and Malaysia.