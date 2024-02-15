Sikulah Piramin Bidayuh pre-schools vital to preserve language, says Sagah

KUCHING (Feb 15): The Sikulah Piramin Bidayuh pre-schools play an important role in preserving the originality and authenticity of the Bidayuh language, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah, who is also advisor of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA), said such approach is needed in order to ensure the Bidayuh language is still being conversed for many more generations to come.

“Currently, DBNA is trying to collect and document all the Bidayuh languages in Sarawak to make sure they are not lost in the future. Many customs of the Bidayuh people are no longer practised due to their religious and cultural beliefs.

“Their customs are very broad and vary according to region and accent,” he said when speaking at the Sikulah Piramin DBNA 2023/2024 Appreciation and Graduation Ceremony at Kampung Sinjok on Monday.

He also called on all Bidayuh representatives to pay attention to the development of Sikulah Piramin Bidayuh in their respective constituencies.

He added that the Bidayuh community should strive to continue to succeed along with other communities in this state.

Also present were state Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, and DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.