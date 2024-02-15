Trio in Kuching fined RM250 each for possessing 1,237 cartons of contraband ciggies

KUCHING (Feb 15): Three youths were each fined RM250 in default one month in jail after pleading guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to possessing 1,237 cartons of illicit cigarettes.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the fine on the trio, aged between 19 and 20, after reviewing social reports presented by the Welfare Department.

They were charged under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which carries a jail term of up to three months and a fine of up to RM500, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, a police team from Bukit Aman raided a shop in Gala City, Jalan Tun Jugah here at around 3.30pm on July 23, 2023 and arrested the three accused who were at the premises.

The raiding party discovered a total of 1,237 cartons of cigarettes which the accused were unable to furnish the relevant documents to prove the items were legally acquired.

Prosecuting was Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while all three accused were unrepresented by counsel.