Unity Minister heads list of recipients of Sarawak state awards

KUCHING (Feb 15): Minister of National Unity Dato Sri Aaron Ago Dagang headed the list of recipients who received their awards and medals from Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the State Legislative Assembly Complex here today.

Aaron was awarded Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS), which carries the title ‘Dato Sri’.

Nine other individuals who received the same award were Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai; Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn; chairman of the Board of Directors of University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Tan Sri Sulong Matjeraie; Chief Commissioner of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Azam Baki; former Assistant Minister of Infrastructure Development and Communications Dato Sri Wahab Dollah; former Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry Dato Sri Mohamad Naroden Majais; former chairman of the Sarawak Public Service Commission Dato Sri Abdul Ghafur Shariff; and chief executive officer of Malaysia-Turkey Friendship (MTF) Foundation Dato Sri Dr Qamarul Naim Mohamad Faizal.

Twelve other individuals received Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK), which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

They were former UAE ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Khalid Ghanim Mohammad Alghaith (Honarary); Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya; Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Aidel Lariwoo; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat; Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam; Datuk Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Martin Ben; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat; Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang; former Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohamad Azman Ahmad Sapri; Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili; and former Rajang MP Datuk Jawan Empaling.

Eleven others received Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS), which carries the title ‘Datu’.

They were Datu Hasmawati Sapawi, Datu Chew Chee Yau, Datu Azmi Bujang, Datu Wong Hee Seng, Datu Lester Mathew, Datu Felicia Tan, Datu Richard Tajan, Datu Elean Mersa’at, Datu Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud, and Datu Khalidi Ibrahim.

Another 21 individuals were awarded Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS), which carries the title ‘Dato’.

They were Deputy Minister of Heath Malaysia Dato Lukalisman Awang Sauni; Batu Danau assemblyman Dato Paulus Palu Gumang; Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang; Telang Usan assmeblyman Dato Dennis Ngau; Dato Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan; Major General Dato Hassan Embong; Dato Syeed Mohd Hussein Wan Abdul Rahman; Dato Andul Rahman Sebli Senusi; Dato Yeo Tiong Chia; Dato Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira; Dato Dr Saadiah Abdul Rahman; Lt-Col (retired) Dato Haji Anwar Basah Khan Zakaria; Dato Temengong Harrison Lading Lunsa; Dato Janin Giri; Dato Mohammad Ibrahim; Dato Abang Noordin Abang Zainuddin; Dato Halmi Hazmi; Dato Abang Affandi Abang Annuar; and Dato Mohamad Trang Issa.

The other recipients comprised two individuals who were awarded Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK); two awarded Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (JBC); 21 awarded Pingat Perhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC); 17 awarded Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS); 11 awarded Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK); and 15 awarded Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB).

The awards and medals were bestowed last year in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.