Why sudden interest in Sabah Trade Centre? Pandikar asks ministry

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): The Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Special Envoy for Sabah, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, questioned the sudden interest of the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (MIDE) towards the Sabah Trade Centre (STC).

He said this on Thursday following the recent statement issued by the ministry’s Public Relations Secretary, Amos Thien Tze Tin that MIDE will redevelop the STC.

“I already spoke to the Chief Minister a few times about my interest to operate BIMP-EAGA at STC for more conducive trade exhibitions, which is not suitable to be held in carpeted SICC.

“I don’t do things without checking. It was already clear that BIMP-EAGA is willing to renovate STC, but in the middle of negotiating all of the sudden the ministry gave a short notice to the management to vacate the building because no OC (occupation certificate),” he said.

Pandikar also said that he wrote two official letters to the State Government. One letter as BIMP-EAGA Special Envoy for Sabah and the other letter as Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd (TAED) chairman.

According to him, BIMP-EAGA is interested to operate trade exhibition in STC building, while TAED is interested to develop the place if there is any plan to redevelop since TAED belongs to the government, and purposely set up by the previous government.

“I received a reply from the State Secretary saying that my application to locate BIMP-EAGA office was postponed until the building has OC. They did not reject me because of redevelopment, but it is about OC problem.

“My concern now is why all these years many exhibitions were held in STC building despite not having OC?

“If I assume the building to be demolished for the sake of having another tall building, what is the purpose? There are many empty spaces in other government buildings such as Wisma Kewangan and Menara Kinabalu.

“Unless, those people behind it, they have ulterior motive for their own benefit to develop that place and invite their own friends to become a developer.

“If this place is really to be developed, I offer TAED because it belongs to the government, purposely set up by the previous government,’ he added.

Pandikar also expressed disappointment with MIDE’s decision to give a short notice to the management of STC to vacate the building, which affected 16 local companies in various capacities and over 20 food stall hawkers.

The interim management company of STC, MBMC, has been managing STC over the past year and a half, with zero cost with the approval of previous MIDE minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam in 2021.

MBMC was allowed to organise events and rent out the spaces within the building and operate the car park to fund the management of the building.

Only after almost a year Datuk Phoong Jon Zhe took over the ministry, MBMC finally had the chance to brief about the management situation. However MBMC was given 72 hours to vacate the building after the briefing.

MBMC recently held a press conference, urging MIDE to allow the company to continue managing STC.

However, a short notice was given by the MIDE asking the management to vacate the building.

Amos also stated in a statement that the Sabah Cabinet has instructed MIDE to formulate a comprehensive future redevelopment plan for STC.