Widow of work-related accident victim in Bintulu receives Socso benefits

BINTULU (Feb 15): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) Bintulu presented Socso benefits to the wife of the late Mathew Kamih Bit on Sunday.

Mathew, 64, passed away on Sept 16 last year at his oil palm orchard.

He had started contributing to Socso under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) on Sept 30, 2022 under the SPS Contribution Matching for 12 months’ coverage.

Under the SPS Contribution Matching initiative, the self-employed person (OBS) is only required to pay 20 per cent or RM46.60 of the contribution rate of RM232.80. The remaining 80 per cent payment or RM186.20 is paid by the government.

The coverage period for the deceased was from Sept 30, 2022 to Sept 29, 2023 and was covered under the agriculture sector as he worked in an oil palm orchard.

Socso in a statement said an accident happened when the deceased was returning to the orchard after his lunch break.

“At around 5pm, the deceased still had not returned home, so his wife went to look for him at the orchard. When the OBS’ wife arrived at the orchard, she found the deceased unconscious in the oil palm trees area.

“He was rushed to the clinic; it took them about 40 minutes to travel from the orchard to Sungai Asap Health Clinic. Unfortunately, the doctor on duty pronounced him deceased upon arrival,” said Socso.

As a result, the next-of-kin filed a claim for Temporary Disablement Benefit (FHUS) and the death was ruled as an occupational accident.

Since the death of the OBS, the Dependent’s Benefit (FOT) has been in process. The deceased left his wife as a dependent given that all of their children are over 21 years of age.

The widow of the late Mathew will be entitled to a Funeral Benefit (FPM) of RM2,000 and FOT pension for life.

The FPM payment was handed over by Socso Bintulu office manager Jimmy Hendrick Kijon, while the Prihatin Box was presented by Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

The SPS Contribution Matching will continue in 2024 as announced by the Finance Minister during the presentation of the 2024 Budget.

The SPS Contribution Matching under Budget 2024 is a Contribution Matching Fund for Plan 2 Contribution (RM232.80) where 90 per cent (RM209.50) of the contributions are funded by the government, while 10 per cent (RM23.30) must be paid by the OBS to obtain protection for 12 months.