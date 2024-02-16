70 Kuching landowners compensated for land acquired for Sg Batu ART depot

KUCHING (Feb 16): A total of 70 landowners affected by the Sungai Batu Depot project for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system today received compensation totalling RM23,425,726.90 from the Sarawak government.

Approximately 113 acres of their land were acquired by the state government for the project.

The compensation cheques were presented by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at a ceremony in Yayasan Sarawak auditorium along Jalan Sultan Tengah here.

According to Awang Tengah, the land located in Santubong has been identified for the construction of the ART maintenance depot and station, the main component of the ART infrastructure.

He said depots and maintenance stations need to be built first for the ART public transport to operate, which means the state would have to acquire land for the purpose as not all lands are owned by the government.

“The government needs to take back the land with appropriate compensation in line with the provisions in the State Land Code Chapter 81 and Article 13 of the Federal Constitution.

“All the land that was taken back will be compensated based on an assessment by the Department of Land and Survey according to the current value.

“I hope the compensation recipients will use this compensation money in the best possible way and for their children’s education,” he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Kuching Division Land and Survey superintendent, Alfian Bawi, said the Sungai Batu Depot will serve as a support hub for the operation and maintenance of ART vehicles and hydrogen-powered shuttle buses.

“The Sungai Batu ART depot will serve as the supporting hub for ART’s operations and administration.

“It will house essential facilities that aid the operation and maintenance of the ART hydrogen vehicles (H2V). Important buildings will also be built such as ‘Backup Control Centre (BCC)’, infrastructure workshop, mechanical workshop, test track, ‘stabling yard’, hydrogen gas filling station and Bus Intermediary Depot to support ART operations,” he said in his opening speech.

He also said that the work to reclaim the land for the ART depot began last year.

“A total of 50 lots of land have been taken back to realise the implementation of the depot construction in Sungai Batu Santubong, of which 16 lots are freehold land while the remaining 34 lots are native customary rights (NCR) land.

“Almost all the landowners involved agreed with the compensation paid and this proves that the government does not deny the people’s rights and always pays commensurate compensation to the landowners,” he said.

Also present were federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, state Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Sarawak Land and Survey director Datu Abdullah Julaihi.