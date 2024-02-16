After cops say RM5 angpows likely behind Julau gangsterism case, Sng clarifies lucky money was meant for children

SIBU (Feb 16): The RM5 angpows distributed on Feb 11 in Pakan during Chinese New Year visiting were meant for children, clarified Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng.

In a statement today, Sng said the angpows were for luck and the preservation of Chinese customs.

His clarification comes after Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin revealed the four men arrested on Feb 12 for suspected gangsterism in Pakan were said to have been dissatisfied with the RM5 angpows Sng had given them.

In response Sng said: “At 12.30pm, I came across the gangsters at an open house and they asked for angpows. I told them that it was small money but since they insisted, I would give it to them for luck.

“After 20 minutes, the head of the gang returned an angpow and stuffed RM20 in it. At 5pm, as I was leaving the Pakan district officer’s house, four gangsters, including their head, surrounded me and said the amount was too small and expressed their displeasure.

“I agreed and told them that next year, I will prepare more. They then asked for RM500, which I agreed to bank in to someone they know.”

According to Sng, as he entered the car, the gang refused to disperse and started arguing with his supporters.

He also claimed they pushed Tuai Rumah Empi to the ground.

Sng claimed he found out later the head of the gang had informed someone in his entourage they had weapons in their car and were planning to attack him.

This prompted him to head to the police station to lodge a report for his own personal safety as well as those around him.

Sng opined the men were not upset because of the money but may have been holding a grudge.

“I am aware that their head had previously supported another candidate during the election and lost big money in gambling when he bet on me losing the last general election. It may have started from there,” he claimed.

Sng also revealed a separate incident where the same suspect allegedly used his fist to hit the bonnet of Sng’s car at a youth club event on May 13, 2023.

“Two days later my car was stolen. I was not present at the function and no police report was lodged then,” he added.

In his statement, Andam said the police will not compromise with any act of gangsterism, especially in Julau and Pakan.

All four suspects were arrested on Feb 12 at 6pm by Criminal Investigation Department personnel.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to two years in prison, or a fine, or both upon conviction.