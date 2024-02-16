At least 45 houses in Batu Kawa inundated, flood waters up to 1.2 metres deep

KUCHING (Feb 16): At least 45 houses at Lorong 5i in Desa Wira, Batu Kawa were inundated by a flood around 9.30am this morning.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement the flood waters were up to four feet (1.2 metres) deep in some areas.

APM said the water level is rising slowly and the area is no longer accessible to vehicles as all the roads are flooded.

Affected residents have been instructed to move to a nearby hall for temporary shelter.

In Stakan, nine houses at Jalan Jambori were affected by flooding.

APM also reported that the main road leading to the residential area has been cut off.

During their patrols in the area, APM personnel came across an elderly woman waiting for one of her children to return home, who refused to be evacuated.

APM personnel were also on the ground checking for flash floods at the Sarawak General Hospital and in front of Merdeka Palace.

As of the time of writing, the water level in both areas was still under control.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that heavy rain is expected to persist in Kuching and Kapit until 12 noon today.

For any emergencies, APM Kuching can be contacted on 082-252940 or 082-252941.